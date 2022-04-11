Russia says West helping Ukraine push fake war crime allegations

'The goal is to further stoke Russophobia against the backdrop of the... economic crisis in Europe'

Moscow said Monday that the United States and Britain were helping Ukraine prepare fake allegations of Russian forces persecuting Ukrainian civilians in an attempt to smear Russia.

After Russia withdrew from the Kyiv region, Ukrainian troops began to show journalists corpses of what they said were civilians killed by Russian troops.

The West claims the dead civilians are evidence of war crimes, and while Reuters saw mass graves in Bucha, it could not verify who was responsible for the deaths.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Kyiv was being directed by the US to push false evidence of Russian violence against civilians despite what it described as Moscow’s “unprecedented measures to save civilians.”

"The United States, which has many years of experience in organizing provocations with human victims, continues its campaign to create and promote false 'evidence'," the ministry said.

Ukraine accused Russia of genocide and called on Western leaders including NATO to respond firmly.

Russia further suggested that British intelligence was helping Ukraine with the fake claims of alleged abuses, and said Western journalists were invited to the northeastern Sumy region to “conduct the filming of staged plots.”

"The goal is to further stoke Russophobia against the backdrop of the rapidly developing economic crisis in Europe," the ministry said.