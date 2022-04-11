Mariupol mayor says 10,000 civilians killed in Russian siege

Corpses are 'carpeted through the streets' of Mariupol, its mayor says

The mayor of Mariupol said Monday that Russia’s siege of the port city killed more than 10,000 civilians, and that the death toll could surpass twice that number with corpses that “carpeted” the streets.

In an interview with AP News, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to his city to dispose of the bodies.

“Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned,” he said.

He further accused Moscow of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city to conceal the carnage.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513555971112681480 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The mayor’s comments came as Russia claimed to destroy several Ukrainian air-defense systems and as pro-Russian separatists said they took control of Mariupol.

Russian forces appear to be in a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons that Kyiv describes as crucial ahead of an expected new offensive in Ukraine’s east.

In one strike, Moscow said it hit four S-300 launchers near the central city of Dnipro that was provided by a European country.

About 120,000 civilians in Mariupol are in dire need of food, water, warmth, and communications, its mayor said, AP News reported.

According to Boychenko, only residents who pass the Russian “filtration camps” are released from the city.

He described how improvised prisons were organized for those who did not pass the “filtering,” while at least 33,000 were taken to Russia or to separatist territories in Ukraine.