Ukrainian energy companies sue Russia in US

The claim is based on a 2019 Swiss ruling saying that Russia stole from Crimean gas stations in 2014

Eleven Ukrainian energy companies are seeking $34.5 million over Russia’s seizure of Crimea in 2014, according to court documents Saturday.

The companies are hoping to receive restitution from Russian assets frozen in the United States, with Russia facing sanctions for its war in Ukraine.

The claim is based on a 2019 ruling in Switzerland, after the companies said Russian forces captured and stole from their gas stations during Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Black Sea port city.

Russia was absent during the Swiss ruling, and later unsuccessfully contested the verdict in the country's Federal Supreme Court.

Russia is party to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, commonly known as the New York Convention, the companies argue, placing it within US jurisdiction.

Moscow is claiming Crimea's status changed when it became part of Russia, making the Ukrainian companies' argument invalid.

"If funds do get made available to people who suffered from Russian aggression, I don't see why Crimea and people who lost out following the annexation would be excluded,” said James Boykin, a lawyer for the energy companies.

The companies named in the court documents are Stabil LLC, Rubenor LLC, Rustel LLC, Novel-Estate LLC, PII Kirovograd Nafta LLC, Crimea-Petrol LLC, Pirsan LLC, Trade-Trust LLC, Elefteria LLC, VKF Satek LLC and Stemv Group LLC.