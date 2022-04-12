Ukraine Report: Country braces for fall of Mariupol

Ukraine says more than 1,200 bodies have been found in devastated areas around Kyiv

Russia is poised to take the strategic port city of Mariupol and unleash a massive offensive in eastern Ukraine, as fresh diplomatic efforts with Moscow to broker a peace offered little hope of de-escalation.

Ukraine says more than 1,200 bodies have been found in devastated areas around Kyiv, with authorities pursuing "500 suspects" including Putin and other top Russian officials.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 48 of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainians 'surrounded' in Mariupol

Ukrainian forces are "surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol as Russian forces push to take the southeastern port city, Mykhaylo Podolyak, an official from President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, tweeted.

Reports of poisonous substances used in Mariupol

Ukrainian media reported Russia used poisonous substances against troops in Mariupol late Monday night in what would be the first known use of chemical weapons during the invasion.

Shelling continues

Russian forces attacked Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna, Novodruzhesk, and Rubizhne, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.

One person was killed in Lysychansk and three others were injured as a result of the shelling, The Kyiv Independent reported.

UK Minister: 'All options are on the table' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

"There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response and all options are on the table for what that response could be," British armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky News.

When asked on LBC Radio whether he could rule out this including deploying British or NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, Heappey said: "No, all options are on the table."

Putin: Invasion going 'calmly

President Vladimir Putin said Russia's offensive is proceeding "calmly" and according to plan, with the goal of "minimizing losses."

During a televised press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin dismissed reports of the discovery of hundreds of bodies of civilians in the town of Bucha as fake.

Kyiv says captures fugitive Ukrainian Putin ally

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday announced they captured a prominent pro-Kremlin tycoon who escaped from house arrest after Russia's invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a picture online of a disheveled-looking Viktor Medvedchuk with his hands in cuffs and dressed in a Ukrainian army uniform.

"A special operation was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine. Well done!" Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Over 400 bodies in Bucha

The mayor of the town of Bucha, where dozens of bodies were found after Russia's withdrawal from northern Ukraine, said more than 400 people were found dead so far and 25 women reported being raped.

Zelensky said investigators received reports of "hundreds of cases of rape" in areas previously occupied by Russian troops, including sexual assaults of small children.

Over 870,000 returnees

More than 870,000 Ukrainians who fled abroad since the start of the war have returned to the country, Ukraine's border force says.

Spokesman Andriy Demchenko said 25,000 to 30,000 Ukrainians are returning each day, with growing numbers of women, children, and the elderly among them.

More than 4.6 million flee

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have now fled their country, the United Nations said.