World Bank setting up $1.5b aid package for Ukraine

'The World Bank was created... to help Europe rebuild after World War II. We will be ready to help Ukraine'

The World Bank announced Tuesday that it is preparing a $1.5 billion support package for war-torn Ukraine.

World Bank President David Malpass said that included in the package will be a $1 billion payment from the development lender’s fund for the poorest countries.

Speaking in Poland's capital Warsaw, Malpass said the aid was enabled by the approval of $1b in International Development Association (IDA) support by donor and recipient countries as well as a $100 million IDA payment to Moldova.

Ahead of next week’s World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, he noted that the bank’s support would help pay wages of Ukrainian hospital workers, pensions, and social programs.

"The World Bank was created in 1944 to help Europe rebuild after World War II. As we did then, we will be ready to help Ukraine with reconstruction," Malpass said.

A World Bank spokesperson said the plan still needs full approval and will be considered by the bank’s board of directors in the coming weeks.

The aid will come on top of over $920m in fast-disbursing financing approved by the World Bank in March.

According to Malpass, the bank is also working to help Ukrainian refugees and the countries hosting them.

He said the bank was analyzing the global impacts of Russia’s invasion, including the spike in food and energy prices.

The World Bank is "preparing a surge crisis response that will provide focused support for developing countries,” he added.