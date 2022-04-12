Ukrainian kids mark Passover in Israel at new school

Northern Israeli town with large Russian-speaking community embraces refugees from Ukraine

Children fleeing the war in Ukraine recently participated in a Passover celebration at a school in northern Israel as they also marked their newfound freedom in the Jewish state.

The school had a ceremonial Passover meal before leaving for the holiday break.

According to the United Nations, over four million Ukrainians fled their country since the beginning of Russia's widescale invasion on February 24.

Thousands found refuge in Israel, and those eligible for citizenship are now putting down roots.

Nof HaGalil in northern Israel, a town already boasting a strong Russian-speaking community, welcomed Ukrainian families with open arms.

A total of five Ukrainian children joined the Carmel School so far, which is focusing first on making sure that all new students get acclimated to the environment, and when the time is right, catching them up academically.

