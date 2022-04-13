Biden accuses Russian forces of committing genocide in Ukraine as assault on Mariupol intensifies

Sweden on Wednesday said that the Scandinavian nation will apply for NATO membership in June, while neighboring Finland opened a debate on joining the military and security alliance.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden accused Russian forces of committing genocide in Ukraine, the first time his administration has used the term, as Moscow intensified its assault on the devastated port city of Mariupol.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 49 of the war in Ukraine.

Sweden to apply for NATO membership in June

AP Photo/Matt Dunham Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in London, March 15, 2022.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday that her country decided to apply for NATO membership, while Finland opened a debate on applying for membership to the military and security alliance.

Biden accuses Putin's forces of 'genocide' in Ukraine

"Yes, I called it genocide," US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday, hours after employing the term during a speech in Iowa -- its first use by a member of his administration.

"We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me," Biden said. "It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of ​​even being able to be a Ukrainian."

Ukrainians 'surrounded' in Mariupol, on the verge of breaking

Ukrainian forces are "surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol as Russian forces push to take the southeastern port city, Mykhaylo Podolyak, an official from Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky's office, tweeted.

Zelensky said he believes "tens of thousands" of people in the city have been killed and made another plea for weapons.

Videos shared on social media in recent days appeared to show Ukrainian soldiers, exhausted and hungry, resigned to the likelihood that they would have to surrender due to a lack of ammunition and food.

These rumors were further reinforced when the Russian defense ministry said it had captured 1,026 Ukrainian marines from the 36th brigade who laid down their weapons and surrendered.

Some analysts are predicting the city could fall within hours or days.

Ukraine is a scene of a crime

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor visited the town of Bucha on Wednesday - the scene of hundreds of civilian killings which Ukraine has blamed on Russian forces who occupied it for several weeks.

"Ukraine is a crime scene. We're here because we have reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court are being committed," Karim Khan told reporters.

"We have to pierce the fog of war to get to the truth. That requires independent, impartial investigation," he said.

Russia massing troops for new operational phase

Troops and military hardware are staging on Russia's border with Ukraine, likely in preparation for a renewed push into the Donbas region in the east.

Gunfire was also heard on Wednesday near a Russian village in a western region which borders Ukraine, Russian regional authorities said, according to Reuters.