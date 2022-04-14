Russian warship in Black Sea 'seriously damaged'

The 12,500 metric ton ship has a crew of around 500, who Russia said were evacuated

Russia said Thursday a warship in the Black Sea was “seriously damaged” after Ukraine said its forces had hit it with missiles, while Russia’s defense ministry blamed it on an ammunition explosion.

“As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged,” the ministry said, as reported by Russian state media.

The 12,500 metric ton ship has a crew of around 500, which was evacuated, according to the report.

Odessa Governor Maksym Marchenko wrote on Telegram that Neptune missiles had “caused very serious damage.”

Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said that "a surprise happened with the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.”

"It burns strongly,” he said on YouTube. “Right now. And with this stormy sea, it is unknown whether they will be able to receive help. There are 510 crew members. We don't understand what happened."

This comes after Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that 1,026 Ukrainian marines, including 162 officers, had surrendered in the Black Sea port Mariupol.

A Ukrainian defense official said that they had received no information about a surrender, but Russia said the besieged city was fully under its control.

US President Joe Biden slammed Russian forces for the “genocide” inflicted on Ukrainians, echoing similar views voiced earlier by Ukrainian officials. He also announced $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine.