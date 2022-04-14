Biden gives 'crime scene' Ukraine $800m to hold off Russia

Russia threatens to strike command centers in capital Kyiv if troops continue to attack Russian territory

US President Joe Biden announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday as international prosecutors declared the war-torn Western ally a "crime scene" amid fears of a massive revamped Russian assault.

The announcement came with the Russian military threatening to strike Ukraine's command centers in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory.

"We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory. If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centers, including in Kyiv," the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

The warning sparked alarm in Ukraine's largest city, as Moscow was believed to be refocusing its war aims -- withdrawing from Kyiv after failing to capture it and shifting attention to the south and east.

Biden has accused President Vladimir Putin of genocide -- a claim dismissed as "unacceptable" by the Kremlin -- as Russia comes under increasing scrutiny over atrocities discovered in towns since abandoned by its forces.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backed Biden but France and Germany declined to follow suit, drawing the ire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who denounced French leader Emmanuel Macron's stance as "very painful for us."

The Pentagon says it has been looking to provide Ukraine with weapons that would "give them a little more range and distance," with Kyiv girding for a huge escalation of violence in the eastern Donbas region.

The new US shipment will include armored personnel carriers, helicopters and some of the heavy equipment Washington had previously refused to send to Ukraine for fear of escalating the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Before announcing the aid, Biden spoke to Zelensky for about an hour, the White House said, pledging "to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself."

The Hague-based International Criminal Court, which deals with rights abuses, has investigators in Ukraine and told reporters the country had become a "crime scene."