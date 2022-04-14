Ukraine Report: Russia threatens to strike capital Kyiv on day 50 of war

US unveils new $800 million aid package to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced an $800 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday as international prosecutors declared the war-torn Western ally a "crime scene" amid fears of a massive revamped Russian assault.

The announcement came as news emerged of the evacuation of the Russian Black Sea flagship after it was reportedly struck by two Ukrainian cruise missiles.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 50 of the war in Ukraine.

The United States unveils a major new package of aid to Ukraine, including equipment such as helicopters, howitzers and armored personnel carriers.

The package includes equipment Washington previously refused to provide to Kyiv for fear of escalating the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Russian Black Sea flagship 'seriously damaged'

Russia said Thursday a warship in the Black Sea was “seriously damaged” after Ukraine said its forces hit it with two missiles, while Russia’s defense ministry blamed it on an ammunition explosion.

“As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged,” the ministry said, as reported by Russian state media.

The crew of the ship were forced to evacuate as a result of the damage, with the incident representing Ukraine's first major victory at sea since the beginning of the war, the BBC reported.

Russia threatens Ukraine's Kyiv-based command centers

The Russian military threatened to strike Ukraine's command centers in Kyiv as "we are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory," Moscow's defense ministry said.

"If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centers, including in Kyiv," the ministry stated.

Kharkiv governor says over 500 civilians and a number of children killed since start of war

At least 503 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, the local governor said Thursday.

Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram that the dead included 24 children. - AFP

Germany seizes world's biggest yacht from Russian oligarch owner

Germany has officially confiscated the world's largest superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as part of sanctions against Moscow following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, police sources said Thursday.

The 1,680 feet long "Dilbar" has an estimated value of $600 million, according to Forbes magazine.

Since last October, the boat was docked for repairs in a Hamburg shipyard.

German customs eyed the superyacht for several weeks, but could not formally seize it earlier due to a legal imbroglio over its ownership. - AFP