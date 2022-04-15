UN: Millions of disabled people at risk in Ukraine

'People with disabilities have limited or no access to emergency information, shelters, and safe havens'

A United Nations committee said on Thursday that some 2.7 million people with disabilities in Ukraine are at risk of losing their lives.

The Committee of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) cited reports that many are trapped or abandoned in their homes, care centers, and orphanages without basic supplies or medicines.

In a statement sent to journalists, the CRPD said it is “deeply disturbed that the fate of people with disabilities in Ukraine is largely unknown.”

"People with disabilities have limited or no access to emergency information, shelters, and safe havens, and many have been separated from their support networks, leaving them unable to respond to the situation and navigate their surroundings.”

The UN body is made up of independent experts that monitor the implementation of a 2006 convention.

Russia – which denies targeting Ukrainian civilians – is among the governments that signed and ratified it, according to the UN.

The CRPD did not clarify how it obtained the reports about those who were trapped.

However, it did not that few people with disabilities were among those internally displaced or who reached Ukraine’s borders as refugees, “indicating that many of them have not been able to flee to safety.”

Ukraine and its allies say that Russia’s assault has seen more than 4.6 million people flee and thousands killed or wounded.

In Mariupol alone, where efforts to evacuate civilians are underway, Ukrainian officials indicated that tens of thousands of people were killed.