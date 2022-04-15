Ukrainian authorities find over 900 executed civilians near Kyiv

Some 95% of the victims died from gunshot wounds inflicted with small arms

Ukrainian authorities said on Friday they found the bodies of over 900 civilians in the Kyiv region following Russia’s withdrawal, with indications that most were shot execution style.

Kyiv police chief Andriy Nebytov said bodies were abandoned in the streets or placed in shallow graves. Some 95% of the victims died from gunshot wounds inflicted with small arms.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he added. The largest number of victims were found in Bucha, where there were more than 350, he said.

A team of experts from the forensic department of France's national gendarmerie has been working for several days to examine and identify those buried in the largest mass grave found to date in the devastated town.

