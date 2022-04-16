Moscow is following through with its threats to intensify attacks after its Black Sea Fleet flagship sank

Russia's warplanes bombed Lviv and its missiles struck Kyiv as Moscow followed through on a threat to launch more long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities after the sinking of its Black Sea Fleet flagship.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 52 of the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky issues talks ultimatum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that peace talks with Moscow will be scrapped if the last Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city of Mariupol are killed.

"The elimination of our troops, of our men (in Mariupol) will put an end to any negotiations," Zelensky told the Ukrainska Pravda news website.

"We don't negotiate neither our territories nor our people."

Russia says its forces in control of most of Mariupol

Russia said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the besieged southern port on Saturday, as missile strikes hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities.

Moscow's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be confirmed. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the February 24 invasion.

"The situation is very difficult" in Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Ukrainska Pravda news portal. "Our soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis ... Nevertheless, the guys are defending themselves."

Kyiv military factory targeted in strikes

A military hardware factory in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was hit by strikes early Saturday, an AFP journalist said, a day after Russian forces bombed a missile unit outside the city.

Smoke rose from the area and there was a heavy police and military presence after Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on social media there had been explosions in the capital's Darnyrsky district.

Moscow bars entry to Russia for UK's Johnson, Truss, Wallace

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday barred entry to the country for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and 10 other British government members and politicians.

The move was taken "in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the British Government, in particular the imposition of sanctions against senior Russian officials," the ministry said, adding that it would expand the list soon.

Ukraine working with Turkey, understands parallel ties to Russia, Ukrainian diplomat says

Ukraine is working with NATO-member Turkey as much as possible for more support over Russia's invasion and understands - even though it is not happy with - the reality of Ankara's parallel ties to Moscow, a Ukrainian diplomat said.

"We would be happy if Turkey joined the sanctions" and cut flights from Russia. "But we understand this reality," the diplomat told foreign journalists on Friday on condition of anonymity.

Five million flee Ukraine

More than five million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nations said.