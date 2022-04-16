Russia resumes strikes on Kyiv

Moscow says its troops 'cleared the urban area of Mariupol'

Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities on Saturday, as Moscow said its troops cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the besieged southern port.

Officials in Moscow said they were targeting military sites in Kyiv, a claim repeated — and refuted by witnesses and international observers — throughout the war.

Witnesses reported an explosion and smoke rising over the southeastern Darnytskyi district. The mayor said at least one person was killed and medics were fighting to save others.

Russia's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified.

It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the beginning of the invasion.

"The situation is very difficult" in Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Ukrainska Pravda news portal. "Our soldiers are blocked, the wounded are blocked. There is a humanitarian crisis ... Nevertheless, the guys are defending themselves."