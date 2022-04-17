Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender

'All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared,' the defense ministry says

Russia's defense ministry told Ukrainian forces still fighting in the southern port city of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting at 6 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday to save their lives.

Russia's earlier claim that its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, the scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Moscow said the remaining fighters in Mariupol are blockaded in the Azovstal steelworks plant.

"Taking into account the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, as well as being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop any hostilities and lay down their arms," the defense ministry said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared."

Under the terms of the deal proposed by Russia on Saturday, the remaining defenders in the Azovstal plant would leave between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Moscow time without weapons or ammunition.

The start of the surrender would be indicated by raising flags, the ministry said: "From the Russian side - red; from the Ukrainian side - white, around the whole perimeter of Azovstal."

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the offer.