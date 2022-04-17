Russia, amid tank trouble, looks to repaired Ukrainian units

'The Russian military is recovering Ukrainian tanks that were hit by Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles'

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that it is restoring captured Ukrainian tanks with a repair base located near the front line and sending the vehicles to pro-Moscow fighters in the separatist Donbas.

“During the short period of existence of the base, the servicemen of the unit restored more than 12 units of captured equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the ministry said.

These captured or abandoned units include tanks, armored personnel carriers, and infantry fighting vehicles which sustained minor damage during clashes, according to Moscow.

“At the moment, the Russian military is recovering Ukrainian tanks that were hit by Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles,” a news update from the office said.

It added that “In the near future, all equipment will be transferred to the units of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics,” referring to the two eastern separatist regions composing the Donbas which were recognized as independent entities by Russia.

The news arrives as Moscow reportedly struggles to bolster its defense production amid Western sanctions and other challenges brought by its invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate (GUR) said that Russia’s production of its T-72 tanks was slowed by a significant amount, and that its T-90 and T-14 Armata production ceased entirely.