Russia summons Israeli ambassador after Lapid condemns invasion

Israel's envoy to Moscow, Alex Ben Zvi, received a summons on Sunday to appear before the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday, according to a report from Army Radio.

News of the summons arrived after Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and a number of other Israeli officials issued sharp condemnations of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

Moscow said on Friday that it took note of "Lapid’s aggressive statement." 

