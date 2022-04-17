Ukraine Report: Surrender deadline passes as Mariupol troops vow to fight on

'There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end'

Russia called on Ukraine's troops in Mariupol to lay down their weapons and surrender, but hours after the ultimatum expired, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the soldiers stationed in the city "will fight to the end."

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 53 of the war in Ukraine.

Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender

Russia's defense ministry called on Ukraine's soldiers in Mariupol to surrender their weapons and stop fighting.

"The Russian Armed Forces offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop any hostilities and lay down their arms," the ministry declared in a statement.

Pope urges peace for Ukraine in this 'Easter of war'

Pope Francis on Sunday called for peace in Ukraine during this "Easter of war" as he delivered the traditional Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi address on St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.

"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," the pontiff said.

"Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war," he said. "May the leaders of nations hear people's plea for peace."

"Let there be a decision for peace. May there be an end to the flexing of muscles while people are suffering." - AFP

Russia, amid tank trouble, looks to repaired Ukrainian units

On Sunday, Russia's Defense Ministry said that it established a repair base near the front line to restore damaged Ukrainian tanks before deploying them to separatist fighters in the Donbas.

Moscow is also reportedly experiencing setbacks with its own tank production amid Western sanctions, which could explain why Russia may be looking to use captured units.

Russia summons Israeli ambassador after Lapid condemns invasion

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned Israel's envoy to Moscow, Alex Ben Zvi, to appear before the department on Monday.

News of the move arrived after the office denounced comments made by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine surrender deadline passes as troops vow to 'fight to the end'

Ukraine on Sunday vowed to fight to the end in Mariupol after a Russian ultimatum expired for remaining forces to surrender in the Black Sea port city where Moscow is pushing for a major strategic victory.

"The city still has not fallen," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said hours after Moscow's deadline for fighters holed up and surrounded in a sprawling fortress-like steelworks to surrender passed.

"There's still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight to the end," he told "This Week" on ABC. - AFP.

President Zelensky says he invited France's Macron to see evidence of 'genocide' in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has invited his French counterpart to visit Ukraine to see for himself evidence that Russian forces have committed "genocide," a term President Emmanuel Macron has avoided.

"I talked to him yesterday," Zelensky told CNN in an interview recorded on Friday but broadcast on Sunday.

"I just told him I want him to understand that this is not war, but nothing other than genocide. I invited him to come when he will have the opportunity. He'll come and see, and I'm sure he will understand." - AFP