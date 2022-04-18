Pictures reveal damage inflicted on Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva

This is the biggest Russian warship sunk in action since World War Two

The first images of the damage inflicted on Russia's flagship missile cruiser the Moskva emerged on Monday, amid conflicting reports on how the warship sustained the injury.

Last Thursday, Russia said the warship was "seriously damaged" after Ukraine said its forces hit it with missiles. Russia's defense ministry blamed it on an ammunition explosion.

The United States also says it believes the ship was hit by Ukrainian Neptune missiles, according to the BBC.

"While being towed... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the Russian defense ministry said.

In photographs, the vessel can be seen leaning and sitting low in the water as smoke billows out of the command tower.

The 12,500 metric ton ship had a crew of around 500, which was evacuated, according to a report by Russian state media. This makes it the biggest Russian warship sunk in action since World War Two.

Ukraine said the warship captain was killed on board; however, this claim has not been verified.

The Moskva became well known after calling on a small garrison of Ukraine border troops defending Snake Island in the Black Sea to surrender, prompting their curse-filled refusal. The Ukrainian Postal Service released stamps with the now-famous reply and an image of a soldier cursing the ship.

FADEL SENNA / AFP A local resident shows new Ukrainian stamps titled "Russian warship, Go...!" at a post office in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 15, 2022.

The sinking of the ship boosted the sales of the stamps, according to The Washington Post.