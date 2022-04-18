Putin open to 'international investigation' into alleged war crimes

'I saw the war crimes. I told him what I saw. And I told him that there is a need for humanitarian corridors'

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday that Russia's President Vladimir Putin was open to cooperating with an international investigation into potential war crimes committed in Ukraine.

On Monday, Nehammer became the first European Union leader to meet with Putin since Moscow launched its assault on Kyiv, Business Insider reported.

Prior to visiting Moscow, Nehammer went to Ukraine where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and visited Bucha, the site of mass graves.

In an interview with NBC News on Saturday, Nehammer said he went to Russia “to confront” Putin with what he saw in Ukraine.

"I saw the war crimes. I told him what I saw. And I told him that there is a need for humanitarian corridors for cities like Mariupol or Kharkiv,” the Austrian leader said.

When asked how Putin responded, Nehammer said he was open to an “international investigation” but would not trust the “Western world” to be involved.

Many Western leaders called on Putin and Russia to be investigated over reports of potential war crimes and atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Separately on Monday, the Kremlin said that Putin spoke with Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority, about negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

The two leaders also discussed “the problems of the Middle East settlement in the context of escalating tensions in the West Bank and east Jerusalem,” the Kremlin added.

Such “tensions” refer to an upsurge of violence in Israel, the latest incident being demonstrations on Friday at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa compound that led to over 150 Palestinians wounded and many more detained.