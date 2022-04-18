Yellen to avoid some G20 meetings with Russian officials

Other officials from the world's leading economies may boycott the sessions as well

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will not take part in some of this week's meetings with her global counterparts if Russian officials are included, a senior US Treasury official said Monday.

Russian finance officials are expected to participate remotely in the Group of 20 meeting on Wednesday, but Yellen will opt out of some of those sessions, the official told reporters.

She will participate in meetings which address the financial consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Though she is avoiding other sessions, Yellen does not want the presence of Moscow officials to hinder the work of Washington and its allies at the conference, a top Treasury official told Bloomberg.

Other officials from the world's leading economies may boycott the sessions as well, a French source told AFP.

Yellen warned the international community in the past against detachment from the war in Ukraine.

The official recently called out nations attempting to maintain neutrality amid Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, specifically referencing China, and urged them to stop “sitting on the fence.”

While addressing the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington DC last week, Yellen said that “we see no benign interpretation of Russia’s invasion, nor of its consequences for the international order.”