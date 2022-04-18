Ukraine Report: Russian offensive in the east 'has begun'

Ukraine says civilians killed in Lviv as a new Russia push is seen in the east

Ukraine said a Russian missile attack killed seven people in Lviv on Monday, the first civilian victims in the western city, and reported signs that Russia started its anticipated new offensive in the east.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 54 of the war in Ukraine.

Russian offensive in east Ukraine 'has begun'

Russia's large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun, the governor of the Luhansk region Sergiy Gaiday said on Monday.

"It's hell. The offensive has begun, the one we've been talking about for weeks. There's constant fighting in Rubizhne and Popasna, fighting in other peaceful cities," he said on Facebook.

Ukraine's push for EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy formally submitted a completed questionnaire on European Union membership to an envoy on Monday and said he believed this step would lead to his country gaining candidate status within weeks.

Ukraine says civilians killed in Lviv

Maksym Kozytskyy, the governor of Lviv which lies 40 miles from the Polish border, said preliminary reports suggested there were four strikes, three on warehouses that were not in use by the military and another on a car service station.

"It was a barbaric strike at a service station, it's a completely civilian facility," he told a news conference.

Andriy Sadoviy, mayor of Lviv, said the youngest victim among the dead was aged 30. The blast also wounded 11 and shattered windows of a hotel housing Ukrainians evacuated from elsewhere in the country, he added.

'Russia wants to destroy Donbas'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is seeking to destroy the region of Donbas, the country's eastern industrial heartland.

"Russian troops are preparing for an offensive operation in the east of our country in the near future. They want to literally finish off and destroy Donbas."

No Ukraine humanitarian ceasefires soon, possibly in coming weeks - UN aid chief

Humanitarian ceasefires between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Ukraine are not on the horizon right now, but may be possible in a couple of weeks, the United Nations aid chief said on Monday.

Martin Griffiths made the comments in a briefing to reporters on his attempts to arrange local ceasefires in Ukraine so that desperate civilians could be evacuated from embattled areas and to provide badly needed assistance.

Mariupol says 40,000 deported from besieged city to Russian regions

The mayor of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Monday said that about 40,000 civilians were forcibly moved to Russia or Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately I have to declare that as of today they are forcibly deporting" residents, Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television. "We have verified through the municipal register that they have already deported over 40,000 people."

Three killed in shelling in Kharkiv

Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killed three people on Monday, officials said, a day after the bombardment claimed six lives.

Prosecutors said one shell fell on a children's playground and killed a man and a woman.

The head of a medical emergency center, Viktor Zabashta, said another strike on a humanitarian aid distribution point killed one person and wounded six more.

AFP journalists in Kharkiv heard a series of constant explosions throughout the morning.

Civilian evacuations paused

Ukraine halted civilian evacuations from the frontline towns and cities in the east of the country for a second day.

"In violation of international humanitarian law, the Russian occupiers have not stopped blocking and shelling humanitarian routes," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk posted on social media Monday.

Moscow job losses

Some 200,000 employees of foreign companies in Moscow could lose their jobs due to sanctions over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, the city's mayor said.

Sergei Sobyanin said authorities last week approved a $41-million program to support employment in the Russian capital.