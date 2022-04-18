UN seeks humanitarian contact group for Ukraine

The group could be tasked with monitoring ceasefires, safe passage, and humanitarian corridors

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths announced Monday that he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey this week to push for the creation of a "humanitarian contact group" involving Ukraine and Russia.

Such a group would "meet convened by the [United Nations] to discuss on a virtual or actual basis at any time to discuss humanitarian issues," Griffiths told reporters.

That could include ceasefire monitoring, safe passage, humanitarian corridors, or other issues between the two warring sides, he added.

Griffiths did not say when he would meet Erdogan, but said he planned to arrive in Turkey on Wednesday and leave Thursday.

He and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Erdogan by phone Sunday to discuss the initiative.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, aid agencies have warned of the need to protect and evacuate civilians in the conflict.

Griffiths visited Moscow in early April before a trip to Kyiv to try to obtain a humanitarian ceasefire and facilitate other aid interventions.

Last week, however, Guterres admitted that a halt to the fighting seemed unlikely - and on Monday, Griffiths confirmed that Moscow was "not putting local ceasefires at the top of their agenda. Not yet."

Ukraine agreed to most of the UN's humanitarian proposals, but not Russia, he said, warning that it was too easy for the two sides to "blame each other when it goes wrong."

The official said he planned to visit Russia again after his trip to Turkey.