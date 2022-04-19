Ukrainian ex-MP: Putin ‘lost his battle,’ will focus on east

'Now, Putin changed his tactics, and he wants to focus… [on] eastern Ukraine'

Hanna Hopko, a former lawmaker in the Ukrainian parliament, spoke with i24NEWS from Lviv, Ukraine, on intensified fighting in the country’s east.

On Monday, officials in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv confirmed that Russia launched a major offensive for the two eastern separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk - known collectively as the Donbas.

Hopko, who previously served as the head of the committee on foreign affairs, discussed the change in strategy for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin while Kyiv's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak warned that the war entered its “second phase.”

“It seems Putin already lost his battle, and Ukrainian Armed Forces proved that we are the strongest army in the world,” Hopko told i24NEWS.

“Now, Putin changed his tactics, and he wants to focus… [on] eastern Ukraine,” she added.

The former legislator said that “We are praying to [the] international community and [to] international organizations like [the] Red Cross to help us to evacuate innocent civilians.”

Hopko also warned of the war’s impact on Ukraine’s ability to meet the global demand for wheat.

“It’s really important that Ukrainian farmers use [the] spring season to plant seeds, because people in [the] Middle East, in North Africa, [and] in Asia - they will be suffering from hunger if Ukrainian farmers are not planting seeds,” she told i24NEWS.