Ukraine war enters ‘more dangerous phase’ as Russia looks east

'This is easier ground for the Russians than [what] they’ve been fighting on previously'

Thomas Mutch, a journalist in Ukraine’s capital city, warned that the war could be entering a “much more dangerous phase” while speaking to i24NEWS on Russia’s full-scale offensive in the country’s east.

He explained that Russia’s military advances usually begin with an artillery barrage before Moscow sends in its infantry units and tanks.

“First they blanket the ground ahead of them… with artillery, and then they storm in with ground troops,” Mutch told i24NEWS.

The journalist added that this eastern offensive could prove less challenging for Moscow’s troops than the earlier clashes in the area of Kyiv due to the more open environment.

“This is easier ground for the Russians than [what] they’ve been fighting on previously - they can’t be funneled into the narrow areas where anti-tank weapons are effective like they were in the suburbs of Kyiv,” Mutch said.

“This could be a much more dangerous phase of the war for Ukraine than the previous phase has been,” he warned.

Mutch explained to i24NEWS that as Russia turns its focus to the east, residents in Kyiv are attempting to live their lives “as normally as they possibly can” during this time.

“It’s certainly a much calmer scene here than it was over a month ago… the city is starting to come back to life, the curfews here are gradually being lifted,” he said.