Ukraine Report: Russia unleashes 'Battle of Donbas' in east

Western countries are pledging more arms and money to the Kyiv government

Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages began a long-anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, in what Ukrainian officials are calling the Battle of the Donbas.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 55 of the war in Ukraine.

In a swift response to the intensified assault, US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders discussed increasing military, economic and humanitarian support for the Kyiv government, and ways to hold Moscow accountable, the White House said Tuesday.

The virtual forum brought together the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Romania, Poland, Italy, Canada, and Japan.

Fighting in Mariupol, shelling in Kharkivv

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is "ongoing" in the strategic port of Mariupol, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, says.

Russia earlier on Tuesday called on Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to "immediately" lay down their arms in a new ultimatum.

North of Mariupol in Kharkiv, at least three people were killed and 21 were wounded in new Russian shelling on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The announcement came a day after strikes on the city - which lies close to the Russian border - killed five people.

Up to 20,000 mercenaries in Ukraine: European official

Up to 20,000 mercenaries from the Russian private military company the Wagner Group as well as from Syria and Libya are fighting alongside Moscow's forces in Ukraine, a European official said Tuesday.

"Regarding their capabilities, it's infantry. They don't have any heavy vehicles and weapons. It's much more infantry," the official told reporters.

"These guys are mainly used as a mass against Ukrainian resistance."

ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP A Russian soldier patrols in a street of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 12, 2022.

Easter truce call

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia's fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine and called for a four-day truce to mark Orthodox Holy Week.

"Hundreds of thousands of lives hang in the balance," the United Nations chief said, adding a truce would allow safe passage for civilians to flee the eastern war zone, and for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the hardest-hit areas.

Russia to spend over $32.3 billion to support economy under sanctions

Russia plans to spend over 2.5 trillion roubles ($32.3 billion) on supporting its economy that has been targeted by unprecedented western sanctions, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Russia is facing soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the West imposed harsh sanctions as punishment.

"In total, the financial support for the plan exceeds [$30.7 billion]. This includes budget allocations, the National Wealth Fund, and the tax incentives we have adopted," Siluanov said.

Nearly 5 million have fled Ukraine

More than 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled their country following the Russian invasion, according to the UN's refugee agency.

The UNHCR said a total of 4,980,589 Ukrainians had left since Russia invaded on February 24, up from 46,174 on Monday.