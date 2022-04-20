UNHCR: More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine

European nations hosting those who have fled say they need international help to manage the influx of people

The number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad since the invasion by Russia is now over 5 million, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.

Over half of the refugees, more than 2.8 million, fled to Poland, at least at first. While many have stayed there, an unknown number have traveled on to other countries.

The UNHCR says the conflict displaced more than 7 million people within Ukraine along with the 5.03 million who left. Another 13 million are believed to be trapped in the war-affected areas of the country, the agency said, according to The Associated Press.

“We’ve seen about a quarter of Ukraine’s population, more than 12 million people in total, have been forced to flee their homes, so this is a staggering amount of people,” UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo told AP.

Hungary has become a significant transit point for refugees, and Romania has received over 750,000 refugees from Ukraine.

“If we have a second wave of refugees, then a real problem will come because we are at capacity. We cannot accept more,” Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski told AP. About 300,000 refugees are in the city, most of them staying in private homes.

“Unfortunately, without an immediate end to the fighting, the unspeakable suffering and mass displacement that we are seeing will only get worse,” Mantoo said.