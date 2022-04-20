Israel's defense minister pledges protective gear to Ukraine

'This is part of Israel's extensive effort to provide humanitarian aid'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday said that Israel will provide Ukraine with protective gear for emergency and rescue organizations.

The pledge for assistance was made during a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, following a request by Kyiv.

“This is part of Israel's extensive effort to provide humanitarian aid, which includes the establishment of a field hospital, the absorption of refugees and immigrants, the provision of food and medical assistance, and more,” a statement from Gantz's office said.

The two defense ministers also discussed Israel's diplomatic role led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and international efforts to end the conflict, according to the readout of the call.

Jerusalem has faced criticism for not doing enough to support Ukraine following Russia's military invasion, with Israeli officials countering by pointing out the Jewish state's humanitarian and evacuation efforts.

In Mach, Gantz defended Israel's response to the war in Ukraine, saying that Israel was "willing to expand aid in ways that will stop fighting and save lives."

For its part, Israel has set up a field hospital in Lviv and the Magen David Adom emergency services recently donated six all-terrain ambulances that are in addition to four armored ambulances sent last month.