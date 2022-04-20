US leads G20 boycott of Russian finance officials

'Multiple finance ministers... including Ukraine's finance minister and Secretary Yellen walked out'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen led a multi-nation walk out of a meeting Wednesday of finance officials from the world's wealthiest countries when Russian officials spoke, in protest against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow's attack on its neighbor loomed over the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, the first since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in late February.

Officials confirmed that British, French and Canadian officials joined the boycott, underscoring the boiling tensions at the gathering.

"Multiple finance ministers and central bank governors, including Ukraine's finance minister (Sergiy Marchenko) and Secretary Yellen walked out when Russia started talking at the G20 meeting," a source familiar with the event told AFP.

"Some finance ministers and central bank governors who were virtual turned their cameras off when Russia spoke."

On Wednesday, the Group of 20 convened to address global challenges like rising debt and a possible food crisis, but the war has overshadowed discussions.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland tweeted a picture of the officials who left the meeting, saying, "The world's democracies will not stand idly by in the face of continued Russian aggression and war crimes."

During the meeting, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Russian delegates to refrain from attending the sessions, saying "war is not compatible with international cooperation."

The boycott underscores the tumult facing the G20, and experts see little chance at this meeting for the bloc to find consensus on global challenges such as climate change and debt relief for developing nations.

"I think expectations should be extremely low," said Matthew Goodman, senior vice president for economics at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

"It's hard to see how the G20 is going to pull together in the face of... the Ukraine crisis," he said in an interview.