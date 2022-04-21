Putin hails 'successful liberation' of Mariupol

Defense minister says all of Mariupol under control of Russian forces except for Azovstal steel plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed a "successful liberation" of Mariupol, with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saying that all the Ukrainian city was under the control of Russian forces except for the Azovstal steel plant.

Mariupol is the biggest city to be seized by Russia since it invaded Ukraine eight weeks ago in an attack that has taken longer than some military analysts expected, seen over five million people flee abroad and turned cities to rubble.

The southeastern port city of Mariupol has endured the fiercest fighting of the war as besieging Russian forces tried to take full control.

Its capture is a big strategic prize and links territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.

A few dozen civilians managed to leave the city on Wednesday in a small bus convoy, according to Reuters witnesses.

A Ukrainian marine commander, Serhiy Volny, said fighters at the steel works may not be able to hold out for much longer. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering there.