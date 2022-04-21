Russia deploying up to 20k foreign mercenaries in Ukraine - report

'These guys are mainly used as a mass against the Ukrainian resistance'

Russia has deployed up to 20,000 foreign mercenaries during its assault on eastern Ukraine, including fighters from Syria and Libya, a European official said on Tuesday.

The anonymous official told reporters in Washington that mercenaries were sent into battle with no heavy equipment or armored vehicles, but to provide more manpower.

“What I can tell you is that we did see some transfer from these areas, Syria and Libya, to the eastern Donbas region, and these guys are mainly used as a mass against the Ukrainian resistance,” the official said. “It’s infantry. They don’t have any heavy equipment or vehicles.”

The mercenaries come from other regions as well and include other fighters recruited by the Russian mercenary company, the Wagner Group.

Russia-aligned President Bashar Assad rules Syria and ex-soldiers from the war-torn country are reportedly being offered monthly salaries of between $600 to $3,000 to fight in Ukraine, with the salary depending on rank and experience.

Wagner is reported to have moved most of its mercenaries from Libya to Ukraine.

Military intelligence in Ukraine last month claimed that Moscow made a deal with the Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar to send Libyan fighters.