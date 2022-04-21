Russia hits Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg with sanctions

Moscow says the ban targets those 'who form the Russophobic agenda'

Russia announced a travel ban Thursday on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent figures in retaliation for sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the travel ban, which also includes top Pentagon officials, US business leaders and journalists, would remain in effect "in perpetuity."

While announcing the new prohibitions on its official Russian-language Twitter account, the ministry said that the measures were introduced as a response to “anti-Russian sanctions.”

Moscow added that the ban targets “the top leaders, businessmen, experts and journalists who form the Russophobic agenda.”

Additionally, the sanctions include the spouses of a number of officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s wife Evan Ryan and Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff.

The travel ban against Zuckerberg is the most recent development as Moscow continues to employ measures against US-based tech companies.

Last month, a Russian court barred Facebook from the country and branded the social network’s parent company Meta as an “extremist” organization.

Approximately 7.5 million people in Russia used the site last year, according to estimates from research firm Insider Intelligence.

An appeal against the ban was reportedly launched later by an unidentified third party, according to the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.