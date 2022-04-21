Top US official: Russia is failing in Ukraine

'What we are aiming for here is a strategic failure for (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin'

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Thursday that Russia was not achieving its goals in its invasion of Ukraine and that Western sanctions were partly the reason for that.

"What we are aiming for here is a strategic failure for (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. And I believe that is already happening, that no matter what happens... Ukraine is going to survive," Sherman told a Friends of Europe think-tank event in Brussels, according to Reuters.

Sherman didn't offer any specific evidence for her comments.

She did, however, cite the economic sanctions and export controls that have been imposed by the United States, the European Union, Britain, Japan and other allies since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin is facing a strategic failure because of the sanctions that have been put on because of the long-term impact this will have," Sherman said, Reuters reported.

Western sanctions pushed Russia into its deepest economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Sherman said there would be a "long tail" to sanctions and export controls on Russia.

"We have hundreds of US companies, literally, who have left Russia, and they're not returning. So, the tail here is very long. There will be strategic failure. Putin has become a pariah in the world," she said.