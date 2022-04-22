Zelensky: Ukraine gov't needs $7 billion a month to function

Russia is 'destroying all objects in Ukraine that can serve as an economic base for life.'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukraine needs $7 billion a month to function amid the devastating "economic losses" inflicted by Russia.

"Russian military are aimed at destroying all objects in Ukraine that can serve as an economic base for life. That includes railroad stations, food warehouses, oil, refineries," Zelensky told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

Kyiv previously estimated that it needed $5 billion a month to function.

This comes as US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced $500 million to help the Ukrainian government pay pensions and salaries, as well as provide services.

"The needs of Ukraine are urgent, and we plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible to be used on most urgent needs," Yellen said.

"We know this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild. And I'm committed to working with Congress and with our international allies and partners to build on this support in the medium and long term."

The US is also providing military assistance, with $800 million in aid announced by US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

The Pentagon said that "Ghost" drones, especially developed by the Air Force for Ukraine, are included in the package.