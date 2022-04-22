Israeli firms set up mental health shelter on Ukraine-Poland border

Teams of mental health experts are providing psychological care to those uprooted by Russia's invasion

Israeli organizations set up a shelter this week on the Ukraine-Poland border to help women who fled their war-torn homes and are in need of psychological treatment.

The shelter was jointly founded by cryptocurrency company Celsius and the international humanitarian organization TAG, and is being led by Mike Naftali, CEO of the Topaz NGO, Ynetnews reported.

Daniel Leon, CEO of Celsius, donated $100,000 to the initiate and opened a fund for others to donate as well.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, more than five million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, many of whom are women whose husbands were left behind to fight.

Ukrainian women arriving in new countries are vulnerable to falling victim to being coerced into prostitution or other forms of exploitation, according to Ynetnews.

Atrocities by Russian troops are also being increasingly reported, including hundreds of cases of rape, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

The shelter serves as a safe haven for some of these women. Teams of mental-health experts are there to provide treatment and care to those who need it most.

This home for refugees is yet another Israeli initiative with the purpose of helping Ukrainian uprooted by Russia’s assault.

In March, the Israeli startup monday.com developed a technology to prevent the human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees. Days earlier, Israel’s field hospital in western Ukraine opened to provide medical services to those fleeing.