Russia says it seeks full control of Donbas, southern Ukraine

Minnekaev's comments are the most detailed description of Russia's goals in the second phase of its invasion

The Russian army will try to take full control over eastern and southern Ukraine, a top general said Friday, a day after Moscow announced the "liberation" of Mariupol.

"Since the start of the second phase of the special operation... one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine," Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekayev was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

"This will provide a land corridor to Crimea," he added, referring to the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The general did not mention them by name, but two major Ukrainian cities in southern Ukraine – Odesa and Mykolayiv – remain under Ukrainian control.

Minnekayev's comments were the most detailed description yet of Russia's goals in the second phase of its operation, which began after its troops pulled back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are cases of Russian-speaking people being oppressed," Minnekayev said.

Transnistria is a small breakaway region in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, where pro-Russia separatists are armed and backed by Moscow.

Moscow recognized the independence of the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in Ukraine's Donbas shortly before launching a military campaign on February 24, with the stated aim of protecting the Russian-speaking population there.

On Thursday, Russia announced the "liberation" of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine after besieging the strategic port city on the shores of the Sea of Azov for nearly two months.