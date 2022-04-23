Ukraine Report: Russian success 'hinges on Mariupol'

'The enemy is trying to focus all its efforts on' Mariupol, says Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko

The success of Russia's military operation in Ukraine depends on Moscow's ability to capture the strategic port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded for weeks by Russian forces, the regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Friday.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 58 of the war in Ukraine.

To read the previous i24NEWS report providing a daily recap on the Ukraine war, click here.

Russia vows to win 'full control' of east, south Ukraine

Russia said Friday it would fight to take control over all east and south of Ukraine.

"Since the start of the second phase of the special operation... one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine," Major General Rustam Minnekaev said.

"This will provide a land corridor to Crimea," he added, referring to the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Moscow says 1 dead, 27 missing after Moskva cruiser sinking

Russia said Friday that one crew member died and 27 were missing after the Moskva missile cruiser sank last week, Moscow's first admission of the losses following the tragedy.

The flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet had been leading Russia's naval effort in the nearly two-month conflict in Ukraine, playing a central role in the siege of the port city of Mariupol.

Russian actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes: UN

Russian actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes, the UN said Friday, listing summary execution of civilians and levelling of civilian infrastructure among offences needing investigation.

"Our work to date has detailed a horror story of violations perpetrated against civilians," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

"Over these eight weeks, international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside," she said.

Ukraine: Russians shift units to the new battleground

Russia shifted a dozen military units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and pounded away at cities across the region, Ukrainian authorities said Friday, as the two sides hurtled toward what could be a devastating battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland.

Putin to meet with UN chief Guterres in Russia next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will next week hold talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Russia, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"On Tuesday, April 26, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

Peace talks stalled: Lavrov

Talks between Moscow and Kyiv to put an end to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine have "stalled", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says.

He says after talks with his Kazakh counterpart Moscow has still had not received an answer to its latest proposal sent around five days ago.