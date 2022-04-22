Satellite images show suspected mass grave near Mariupol

Russia accused of another attempt to conceal atrocities

Ukrainian officials said on Friday that mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery indicate new mass graves in the Mariupol area hinted at yet-to-be-unveiled depths of savagery of a war that showed no signs of abating.

The news came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the city in eastern Ukraine was under Russian control following a long and brutal siege.

Mariupol, described earlier this month by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski as "completely ruined," saw some of the worst suffering of the war, and the satellite images released Thursday hinted at even more.

In the images, long rows of dirt mounds stretch away from an existing cemetery in Manhush, outside Mariupol. Local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians in mass graves in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the port city, which has been under siege since the early days of the war.

“The bodies of the dead were being brought by the truckload and actually simply being dumped in mounds,” Piotr Andryushchenko, an aide to Mariupol’s mayor, said on Telegram.

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin on the satellite pictures.

When mass graves and hundreds of dead civilians were discovered in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv after Russian troops retreated three weeks ago, Russian officials denied that their soldiers killed any civilians there and accused Ukraine of staging the atrocities.