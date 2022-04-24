'We are the first in line. And who will come next?'

Ukrainian forces pulled back from some settlements to regroup as an intensifying barrage pounded all cities in the Luhansk region, its governor said on Saturday, with Russia pressing its offensive in the east.

Here are more of the biggest stories on day 59 of the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky criticizes UN chief

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized a decision by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, instead of travelling first to Kyiv.

Guterres will meet Zelensky on Thursday, but the Ukrainian leader argues there is "no justice and no logic" in his visiting Russia first.

Blinken to visit Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv Sunday, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, Zelensky said on Saturday.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also visit, he added.

8 killed in missile strike on Odesa region, official says

At least five people were killed and over 15 wounded in a missile strike on Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on Saturday), the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said in an online post.

Ukraine's southern air command said that two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odesa.

Zelensky warning

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said after Minnekayev's comments that Russia's invasion was just the beginning and that Moscow has designs on capturing other countries.

"We are the first in line. And who will come next?" he said in a video address late on Friday.

Mariupol evacuation

Ukraine will make a new attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, the devastated port city now largely controlled by Russian forces, from noon on Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday,

"Today we will again try to evacuate women, children, and the elderly," he announced on Telegram.

Russia breaks silence on sunken cruiser

Russia revealed that one crew member died and 27 were missing after the Moskva missile cruiser sank last week, Moscow's first admission of the losses following the tragedy.

"As a result of a fire on April 13, the Moskva missile cruiser was seriously damaged due to the detonation of ammunition," the defense ministry said.