Nearly 5.2 million Ukrainians flee war: UN

Over 7.7 million people are displaced within Ukraine

The number of Ukrainians who fled the country since Russia's invasion is approaching 5.2 million, the UN refugee agency said Saturday.

The total 5,163,686 figure is an increase of 29,939 over Thursday's data, UNHCR said.

Some 1,128,000 Ukrainians left during April so far, compared with 3.4 million for the whole of March.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who fled abroad, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up unable to leave.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) said an additional 218,000 citizens of third countries -- largely students and migrant workers -- also escaped to neighboring countries since the February 24 invasion.

Beyond the refugees, the IOM estimates more than 7.7 million people were displaced within Ukraine.