German institute taps WWII experience to document war crimes in Ukraine

Germany welcomed some 369,000 refugees from Ukraine

Berlin's Pilecki Institute, which is dedicated to researching 20th century history including Nazi crimes in World War Two, is tapping that experience to collect testimonies from refugees about possible war crimes in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) started a formal investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine after Russia invaded nearly months ago.

The Pilecki Institute, named after a Polish cavalry officer who risked his life to document the situation in the Auschwitz concentration camp during World War Two, said it had started its own initiative to document war crimes through interviews with refugees.

"We are collecting all witness reports about war crimes in Ukraine relying on the experience we have as an institution that normally deals with...the voices of victims of the Second World War," Mateusz Falkowski, deputy head of the institute, told Reuters.

More than 369,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine were registered in Germany, Interior Ministry data showed on Friday.

The institute, located within walking distance from Berlin's Holocaust memorial at the heart of the German capital, also collects clothing and medical aid to be packed and sent to Ukraine.

Russia describes its incursion as a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine and denies targeting civilians or committing any such war crimes.