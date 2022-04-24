Blinken, Austin to visit Ukraine, President Zelensky says

Zelensky says the US officials 'should not come here with empty hands'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to visit Kyiv on Sunday, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The trip would mark the first senior-level visit by Biden administration officials to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion.

“I don't think this is a secret that people from the US are coming to us tomorrow, State Secretary Mr. Blinken and the Defense Secretary (Lloyd Austin) who are coming to us,” the Ukrainian president announced while speaking at a news conference, according to CNN.

While delivering his remarks, Zelensky also spoke on Ukraine’s calls for additional military and financial aid from Washington.

“They should not come here with empty hands,” the leader said, The Washington Post reported.

“We are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”

Zelensky said that Ukraine will be “happy” to receive the US delegation, but added that Washington should “please bring us the assistance, which we have discussed.”

He also hinted at the possibility of an official visit from US President Joe Biden when the security situation in Ukraine is more stable.

“We will be expecting, when the security will allow, the president of the United States to come and to talk to us,” Zelensky said.