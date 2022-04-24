Ukraine says Russia deploys Iskander-M launchers near border

The Iskander has two guided missiles that have a range of up to 300 miles

Russia deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 40 miles of the Ukrainian border, General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday.

"Then enemy has increased the number of troops in the Belgorod region by transferring and concentrating additional units," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its daily morning update, according to Reuters.

"According to available information, Iskander-M launchers have been deployed 60 km from the border with Ukraine," it said, without providing more detail on the location of the systems.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports. There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the reports.

The Iskander, a mobile ballistic missile system codenamed SS-26 Stone by NATO, replaced the Soviet Scud missile. Its two guided missiles have a range of up to 300 miles and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

In March, the Russian army said it was focusing on the two Donbas regions, Donetsk and Lugansk, where pro-Russian rebels have been active since 2014.

On Friday, Russian Major General Rustam Minnekaev was quoted as saying that "one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine," adding this would provide "a land corridor to Crimea," the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine and the West call the invasion, now in its third month, an unjustified war of aggression.