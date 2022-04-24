Putin abandons hopes of Ukraine deal

'There was hope for a deal. Putin was going back and forth. He needs to find a way to come out a winner'

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has lost interest in a diplomatic approach to ending his war with Ukraine and instead is set on seizing as much territory as possible, according to sources close to the matter.

Putin, who in the past was seriously considering a peace deal with Ukraine after Russia suffered setbacks last month, told people involved in peace efforts that he sees no prospects for a settlement, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

“Putin sincerely believes in the nonsense he hears on [Russian] television and he wants to win big,” said a person briefed on talks with the Russian leader.

Moscow and Kyiv agreed on their first draft communique at a meeting in Istanbul in late March. However, talks stalled after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing war crimes in cities such as Bucha and Mariupol.

Putin also voiced his anger over the sinking of Moskva – the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet – and said peace efforts are at a “dead-end,” another source told FT.

“There was hope for a deal. Putin was going back and forth. He needs to find a way to come out of this a winner,” the source continued.

After the Moskva sank, “Putin was against signing anything… it was humiliating.”

According to FT, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators focused on a deal that would guarantee Kyiv’s security if it declares neutrality and abandons its hopes to join the NATO alliance.

But Putin told European Council President Charles Michel on Friday that such talks are paused because Ukraine “put up a wall.”