Ukraine Report: Easter under a dark cloud on day 60 of Russia's invasion

Zelensky says Ukraine will overcome 'dark times' as the country celebrates Orthodox Easter

Ukraine will ask US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for more powerful weapons during an expected visit by the officials to Kyiv on Sunday as the Russian invasion enters its third month.

Here are more of the biggest stories - and what you may have missed - on day 60 of the war in Ukraine.

Easter overshadowed

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would overcome "dark times" in an emotional address to mark Orthodox Easter as fighting in the east overshadowed the religious celebrations.

UN chief criticized

Zelensky criticized a decision by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, instead of traveling first to Kyiv.

Guterres will meet Zelensky on Thursday, but the Ukrainian leader argued there is "no justice and no logic" in his visiting Russia first.

Pope urges Easter truce

Pope Francis renewed calls for a truce over the Orthodox Easter weekend "to ease the suffering of exhausted people."

"It is sad that on these most holy and solemn days for Christians we hear more of the murderous noise of weapons than that of the bells announcing the resurrection" of Christ, said the pontiff.

UN calls for 'stop' in Mariupol fighting

The UN's Ukraine crisis coordinator Amin Awad called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city.

"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Awad said.

"We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives."

EU to press India over Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India on Sunday, where she will press leaders over the country's neutral stance on the Ukraine war.

New Delhi has long walked a tightrope in its relations with the West and Moscow – which supplies most of India's arms.

UK urges France and Germany to do more

Britain said "it would be good to see more from France and Germany" to support the Ukraine war effort.

Minister Oliver Dowden told BBC News that the West should "continue to tighten the ratchet on Russia" as Moscow ramps up its offensives in the south and east of Ukraine.

Russia blocks chess website

The popular website Chess.com, which boasts 50 million members worldwide, was blocked in Russia after publishing two critical articles on the situation in Ukraine branded "false information" by the authorities.