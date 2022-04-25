ICC to participate in probe of alleged war crimes in Ukraine

'Parties are sending a clear message that all efforts will be undertaken to effectively gather evidence'

The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) announced on Monday that the International Criminal Court (ICC) will participate in the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Prosecutors from Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania inked an agreement with ICC prosecutor Karim Khan to establish the first-ever participation of the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) in a joint investigation.

“With this agreement, parties are sending a clear message that all efforts will be undertaken to effectively gather evidence on core international crimes committed in Ukraine and bring those responsible to justice,” Eurojust said in a statement.

“The agreement… will enable rapid and real-time coordination and cooperation with the JIT partner countries, in connection with investigations conducted by the OTP and competent national authorities."

The move marks the latest cooperative development as the international community calls for an official investigation into the allegations of war crimes committed in Ukraine.

Last month, Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania signed an agreement to establish a joint investigation team that would facilitate information-sharing between the three countries on suspected war crimes.

Eurojust later announced that it would support the initiative, and added that participation in the team could be expanded to include other EU countries.