Ukraine Report: US believes Kyiv can win with the ‘right equipment’

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after his visit to Kyiv, told a group of journalists on Monday that Washington believes Ukraine "can win [the war with Russia] - if they have the right equipment."

Washington confirms Blinken, Austin visited Kyiv on Sunday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin travelled to Kyiv on Sunday, the first visit by high-level American representatives to Ukraine since Russia invaded, US officials said Monday.

The trip, which the United States confirmed only after the two left Ukrainian territory, came as many in the country celebrated Orthodox Easter.

Blinken and Austin expressed solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced the gradual return of US diplomats to Ukraine. - AFP

Pentagon chief says US wants Russia 'weakened' so it cannot invade again

The United States wants Russia's military capability weakened so that it cannot carry out another invasion, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Monday after returning from a trip to Kyiv.

"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," Austin told a group of journalists after he and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. - AFP

Biden picks senior diplomat as Ukraine ambassador

President Joe Biden nominated career foreign service officer Bridget Brink to be the next US ambassador to Ukraine, the White House announced Monday.

Brink, currently the US ambassador to Slovakia, would fill a position that has been officially empty since 2019.

She "spent her twenty-five-year career in the Foreign Service focused on advancing US policy in Europe and Eurasia," the White House said in a statement announcing Biden's pick. - AFP

Activists block Russian oil tanker in Norway

Greenpeace activists in Norway blocked a Russian oil tanker from unloading its cargo near Oslo for several hours Monday, saying the shipment was helping to finance Russian President Vladimir Putin's "warfare."

The Hong Kong-registered Ust Luga, leased by Russian oil company Novatek, was carrying 95,000 tonnes of fuel bound for Esso's terminal in southeast Norway, Greenpeace said in a statement.

The tanker was coming from its namesake Russian city, near Saint Petersburg, according to the Marine Traffic website.

Greenpeace activists in a small boat chained themselves to the ship, while others in kayaks unfurled banners reading "oil fuels war," the group said. - AFP

Russia's President Vladimir Putin says Russian economy 'stabilizing'

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russia's economy was stabilizing after being hit by unprecedented sanctions over the military campaign in Ukraine.

"The Russian economy continues to stabilize. Inflation has slowed down, the weekly rate of price growth has approached normal levels and prices for some goods have already begun to decline," Putin said during a televised government meeting.

He added that it was due to two factors: the ruble "actively strengthening" and the "dynamics of consumer demand."

"After a spike in February-March, there is an objective decline in consumer activity," Putin said. - AFP

Explosions hit security ministry in breakaway Transnistria

The interior ministry of Transnistria, a separatist Moscow-backed territory in Moldova, said Monday that the state security ministry's offices were hit in what appeared to be a grenade-launcher attack.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at around 6:00 pm on a public holiday for the Orthodox Easter, the ministry added.

But windows were blown out in the state security ministry building and "smoke is billowing out of the buildings," the Transnistria region's interior ministry said in a statement.

According to preliminary information, the attackers used a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher, the ministry said.

Pervy Pridnestrovsky television channel cited witnesses as saying they heard several blasts. De-miners, firefighters, and paramedics were called to the scene. - AFP

