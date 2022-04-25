Russia’s FM Lavrov: ‘Real’ danger of World War III
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that peace talks with Ukraine would continue, while warning there was a "real" danger of a World War III.
Speaking to Russian news agencies, he criticized Kyiv's approach to the talks, adding: "Good will has its limits. But if it isn't reciprocal, that doesn't help the negotiation process."
