UN doubles Ukraine aid appeal to $2.25 billion

The UN expects over 8 million Ukrainians to flee the Russian invasion as refugees

The United Nations said Tuesday that the worsening situation in Ukraine forced it to more than double its aid appeal for the war-ravaged country.

"Over $2.25 billion is now required for needs inside Ukraine, more than double of the amount requested when we launched the appeal," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement.

A week after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the UN sought an emergency appeal for $1.1 billion to provide aid to people caught up in the war and refugees fleeing the fighting.

Shortly after the announcement, the UN voiced expectations that over 8 million people will eventually flee Ukraine as refugees, saying it would need $1.85 billion to support them.

The boost in aid came on the same day as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to meet with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Guterres will then visit Kyiv to meet with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss scaling up humanitarian efforts.

Also on Tuesday, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany will authorize the delivery of tanks to Ukraine in what would be a clear switch in Berlin's cautious policy on military backing for Kyiv.

The government agreed to sign off the delivery of used Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Lambrecht told an international meeting of defense ministers at the US Ramstein airbase.

Forty countries are holding emergency talks at the base in southwestern Germany on bolstering the defense capabilities of Ukraine.