Viral video allegedly shows Israeli fighters in Ukraine’s military

It remains unclear whether those depicted are foreign fighters or dual Israeli-Ukrainian citizens

An unconfirmed video which allegedly shows a number of Israeli fighters serving in Ukraine’s military is causing a stir on social media.

The footage, which was uploaded to Twitter on Sunday by a user who claims to be a Canadian volunteer serving in Ukraine, reportedly depicts a number of Israeli fighters thanking the country for its support.

“We want to give many thanks to all the nation of Israel, to the government of Israel, for helping us while we can fight against the Russians, in this difficult war,” one of the fighters said in Hebrew, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

Another alleged Israeli fighter in the video also expressed his gratitude to Russia critic and Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Rabbi Moshe Reuven Asman.

“Thank you to Rabbi Moshe Asman that allowed us to feel the celebration and spirit of the holiday, thank you for the kosher food that we ate here, have a happy holiday, a kosher and happy Passover, happy holiday of freedom,” he said, according to The Post.

Babak Taghvaee, an Iranian journalist, also uploaded the video - which he said showed “foreign volunteers” from Israel joining the fight against Russia’s troops.

This footage was unable to be independently verified, and it remains unclear whether those depicted are foreign fighters or dual Israeli-Ukrainian citizens.